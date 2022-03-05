Ethiopia’s Election Board wants militant OLF leader be free from house arrest 

Bertukan Mideksa speaking to journalists during the last Ethiopian election (Photo : Reuters /File)

borkena

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia this week demanded the Federal government to release Dawud Ibsa from house arrest in the capital Addis Ababa.

Dawud, who is the leader of the radical ethnic Oromo Nationalist organization – Oromo Liberation Front – has been under house arrest for about one year.

The Board that Bertukan Midekssa is leading wrote a letter to the Federal Police Commission and National Information and Security Services (NISS) saying that it has confirmed Dawud’s house arrest.

The Board thinks his house arrest is unacceptable under any legal ground.

Two plain cloth government securities are guarding him in his house , and that there is tight security detail to community with him, said the Electoral Board.

It is unclear if it falls within the jurisdiction of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia to investigate detention circumstances of political party leaders.

The National Electoral Board has also deployed an investigative team to Benishangul Gumuz , South Ethiopia, South West Ethiopia, Sidama, Oromia and Addis Ababa to look into politicians that are reportedly arrested.

Dawud Ibsa is believed to have been involved, as many Ethiopians seem to think, in the massacre of thousands of innocent Ethiopians in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

The military wing of his organization, which the government calls Shane, has been massacring ethnic Amhara civilians in the Oromo region.

He had been in exile until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed allowed his organization to enter into Ethiopia on condition of disarming his forces and engaging in peaceful political struggle. Mr. Dawud was defiant to disarm his forces and he had a controversy with the Federal government.

