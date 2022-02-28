American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee Launches National Campaign for the 2022 Midterm Elections

American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee

PRESS RELEASE



This committee will be supported by State/district-level campaign committees and advisory boards consisting of Election Research, Media Management, Data Management and AEPAC Youth Committees.

AEPAC Chairman, Mesfin Tegenu, said:

“Last year in Virginia we saw the power of Ethiopian Americans as voters. Our community helped put Glen Youngkin in the Governor’s Mansion. With the midterms approaching, the one million-strong diaspora in the United States will be a key constituent for candidates to court.

“Through AEPAC’s national and state committees, we will ensure that this community turns out for those who commit to supporting the century-old relationship between America and Ethiopia, and who can help reverse the damaging policies recently enacted by the Biden Administration and oppose current efforts to harm Ethiopia like HR 6600.”

AEPAC will be monitoring the outcome of upcoming primaries and will start supporting candidates shortly after, based on commitments to the AEPAC NECC policy platform of:

Calling on the TPLF to end its offensive in Afar and for their remaining forces to commit to an unconditional ceasefire.

Recognising the humanitarian aid challenge now extends far beyond Tigray into Afar and Amhara, with an estimated 9 million people in need of support across the three Northern Regions.

Wholeheartedly supporting the national dialogue commission in order to secure a lasting peace.

Supporting efforts to cease punitive sanctions on Ethiopia and reverse the de-listing of Ethiopia from AGOA.

AEPAC’s campaigning efforts will include recruiting and training dedicated election campaign volunteers, assigning competent election campaigners to lead the state and district committees, running voter registration drives, conducting voter education, planned campaign activity, organizing campaign rallies in support of our candidates, hosting fundraising events to support AEPAC and conducting Get Out The Vote drives.

END

About AEPAC

The American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee is dedicated to promoting a positive, synergetic relationship between the United States and Ethiopia. AEPAC’s core mission is to strengthen and enhance the century-old relationship between the United States and Ethiopia. AEPAC strives to build a strong partnership based on the common interests and mutual benefits of the two countries.

More information on our work can be found here: https://aepact.org/

_

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com