Explosion in a vehicle killed three policemen in Gondar 

Gondar City ( Photo : ENA)

borkena

An explosion in a vehicle reportedly killed three policemen in Gondar. Seven others are wounded ; three of them are civilians. Those wounded are in Gondar city hospital.

It happened on Friday in the afternoon at the fifth police Division in Azezo locality of the city.

According to a report by DW Amharic, which cited Gondar City Communication Affairs office head, Daneil Wubet, the car which originated from Chilga region of Gondar was taken to the police station to be searched on grounds of suspicion.

One of the civilians , who is a member of Azezo Sub-city administration, wounded during the explosion reportedly died in hospital on Saturday.

A female police member who miraculously survived from the accident told DW Amharic that she saw two policemen die instantly right after the explosion.

She added that she was shocked by the explosion and was laying on the ground for minutes before she called for help, as reported by DW Amharic.

Another eyewitness, unnamed, said that he saw a cameraman, who was filming the vehicle that came to the police station, fall down on the ground.

It is unclear as to what exactly the explosion was and how it happened in the police station. DW Amharic said that the Gondar City Police Department head declined to explain the situation.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com