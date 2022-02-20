Eritrean man reunited with his mom after 47 years

borkena

Astonishing to say the least! The son was taken to Eritrea as a child. Later, he immigrated to the United States.

But the link with his mother, a resident of Wonji Ethiopia, was broken to the point that he was unable to see her for 47 years.



Just about a few days ago the mother to appeared on EBS show to tell the story and that she wants to reunite with her son before she dies. The next day after her appearance she got a phone call. From her son who flew to Ethiopia for the reunion. Watch the video below

Video : embedded from EBS YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

