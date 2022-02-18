Djibouti, Ethiopia agree to scale up fruits & vegetable trading

Ethiopian Delegation meeting with Djibouti authorities ( Photo : MFAE)

MFAE

A delegation led by the Executive Director of the Ethiopian Horticulture Producers & Exporters Associations made a three-day-long working visit to Djibouti from February 16-18, 2022.

During the visit, the delegation conferred with Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti H.E. Berhanu Tsegaye, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Trade & Tourism, H.E Ali Daoud, High official of the Djiboutian Chamber of Commerce, representatives of Fruits & Vegetables Syndicate, Director of Coubech Distributors Group, Manager of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Ethio-Djibouti Railway as well as Ethiopian Shipping Lines and visited the Doraleh Multipurpose Port.

The delegation noted that the high demand for quality fruits and vegetables, proximity coupled with suitable connectivity that includes Ethiopian Airlines freighter flights, and Ethio-Djibouti cool wagons have engendered untapped potential for Ethiopian growers on high ends as well as mass markets.

The two sides underscored the need to scale up collective endeavors on logistics, harmonization & closer collaboration to effectively exploit the benefits the two countries could garner from the sector.

