Thursday, February 17, 2022
Ethiopia our motherland music

borkena

Ethiopia our motherland music is produced by Girma Yiferashewa, and was released about two weeks.

Prominent Ethiopian Musicians took part it. Proceeds from the clip is said to be donated to Ethiopians affected by the war.

Take a listen, and share it in your network.

Video : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
