Military attachés based in Addis Ababa briefed about TPLF 

Ambassador Fisseha Shawul briefing Military attachés based in Addis Ababa, February 12, 2022 (photo: MFAE)

borkena

The Ethiopian Government on Saturday briefed military attachés based in Addis Ababa regarding the military actions of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

News updates the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia shared on social media said “H.E. Ambassador Fisseha Shawul, Director General of Neighboring and IGAD Affairs at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and Brigadier General Bulti Tadesse from the Ministry of Defence briefed Military attachés of foreign missions residing in Addis Ababa on the belligerent acts of the TPLF and measures taken,”

In December 2022, the Federal government ordered Ethiopian forces to halt their march towards Tigray in pursuit of TPLF forces after the latter was defeated and cleared from the areas captured in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

Starting last month, the TPLF relaunched a military attack in the Afar and parts of Amhara regions. In the Afar region alone, over 300,000 civilians are displaced after the TPLF shelled five Afar districts that are adjacent to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government is not responding to it – something that is fueling discontent, and skepticism too, towards the Abiy Ahmed led government.

