Ferash Adash looks into developmental scamming

As always, the 25th edition of Ferash Adash has articulated socio-economic and political problems in Ethiopia. In what he called developmental scamming, he takes a look into existing moral, economic and political corruption.

The way he framed the challenges, including controversial political topics related to history, in a way to be understood is exceptionally good.

He portrayed the danger Ethiopia is facing due to corrupt politicians and their corrupt social and political base.

Ferash Adash comedy is different and substantive. Yet, it should leave us with a sense of responsibility and duty as to what to contribute in the effort to bring about change, not with a sense of relief.

