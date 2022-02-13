Commercial Bank of Ethiopia New Building inaugurated

borkena

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, celebrating its 80th anniversary, on Sunday inaugurated it 53 story building in the capital Addis Ababa. The construction took five year and $US303 million dollars spent on it.

The video below highlights the facility.

Video : embedded from Fana TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

