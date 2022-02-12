Russia to support reconstruction of educational institutions in Ethiopia

Russian flag

borkena

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) controlled vast areas in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia, which lasted for over five months.

When the terrorist forces was cleared from both areas by Ethiopian Forces, much of civilians infrastructures in the region including schools and Universities were fully destroyed.

Official data from the Ministry of Education indicates that the number of schools destroyed in the region are well over 3000.

Despite the TPLF has resumed military campaigns in parts of Afar and Amhara regions, for which the Federal government is not responding, the Ministry of Education is mobilizing resources from internal and external sources.

Berhanu Nega, the Minister, met the Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Yevgeny Terekhin, on Thursday – apparently as part of his reconstruction mobilization effort.

He expressed appreciation for the support Russia has been making in the education sector, and asked for more help for the reconstruction effort and free scholarships for Ethiopian students.

Ambassador Yevgeny Terekhin expressed Russia’s interest in extending support to the education sector. He added that his country will support the effort to reconstruct schools.

He recalled that Russia offered 38 Ph.D. and Master’s level scholarships for Ethiopian Students, and 10 energy engineering master’s degrees in Nuclear technology.

