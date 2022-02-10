Murle gunmen reportedly raided a refugee camp in Gambella

Ogetu Ading , Gambella region head of the press secretary office (Photo : GRG)

borkena

Murle gunmen who are said to have crossed from South Sudan raided Dima refugee camp in the Gambella region of Ethiopia. A man is killed, and two others have sustained life-threatening and light injuries.

In addition to the attack in the refugee camp, Another man who was said to be riding a motorbike was killed while travelling from Pugnido district to Tedo locality.

The regional government announced it on Friday, but the incident happened on Thursday.

Gamebella regional government press Secretariat Office said, on its social media page, three Children were kidnapped.

Ogetu Ading, head of the press secretary office, said gunmen from South Sudan have been carrying out attacks at different times as the border with South Sudan is extensive and open.

He also recalled a recent incident where unidentified gunmen killed a truck driver and his assistant when travelling from Gambella city to the Nuer zone.

Furthermore, he added that a search operation is underway to capture the gunmen and the regional government called on the public to cooperate with security personnel.

__

