Ethiopian Orthodox Church Holy Synod invited Addis Ababa mayor for a meeting again

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church on Friday had a meeting, and has decided to send out an invitation for a meeting for Adanech Abiebie, Addis Ababa mayor.

According to sources close to the church, the Holy Synod is seeking an explanation from the Mayor regarding Meskel Square and related matters.

The mayor was expected to attend a meeting last week at the Patriarchate. However, there were reports she declined to meet the Holy Synod at the Patriarchate due to a “concern for her security.”

Based on reports, citizen reports on social media and from Ethiopian Media like Adebabay Media, she instead sent a messenger to the patriarchate requesting the Holy Synod to meet her at Sheraton Addis.

It did not happen as the Holy Synod declined to go to a hotel, due to religious dogma, for a meeting.

Meskel Square, over which the Ethiopian Orthodox Church has ownership rights according to some who are familiar with the matter, but Addis Ababa City Administration does seem to have a tendency to challenge that.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church has been under increasing pressure from different levels of governments in the country, particularly after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took power some three years ago.

It is unclear, at this writing, if Addis Ababa mayor responded to the latest invitation from the Holy Synod.

