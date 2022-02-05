Senegal’s president Macky Sall takes over as AU Chairperson 

Outgoing President Felix Tshisekedi hands over African Union flag to incoming AU Chairperson, President Macky Sall Senegal (Photo credit : AU )

President Macky Sall of Senegal on Saturday became Chairperson of the African Union. The event took place during the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union in the Ethiopian Capital, Addis Ababa.

It was President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo who was serving in that role over the past year.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Macky Sall said, “I thank you and assure you of our commitment to work together with all member countries in the exercise of our mandate” indicated the incoming Chair of the Union,” as quoted in the African Union report.

During his tenure, President Felix Tshisekedi worked on the tripartite negotiation between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a project that started early generation of power earlier this week.

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Aiy Ahmed, congratulated him for the roles he played and expressed best wishes for Mr. Macky Sall.

He said, “I congratulate the outgoing AU Chair President Felix Tshisekedi for his commitment over the past year and wish all the best to the incoming AU Chair, President @Macky_Sall as he assumes his duties.”

The incoming Chairperson, Macky Sall, identified peace and security, and unconstitutional change of governments as the principal challenges in the continent.

” “I do not forget the resurgence of the phenomenon of coups d’état which constitutes a major attack on democracy and institutional stability on the continent,” he said.

United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, attended the event. In his speech, he emphasised the importance of peace in Africa. He said, “We need to ignite the engine of peace in #Africa.”

