African leaders hosted in the Open Air at Friendship park in Addis Ababa

The African leaders attending the AU Summit in Addis Ababa on Saturday are hosted dinner in the open air at Friendship park.



A traditional woven big and think scarf was made available to those who need it due to the weather condition. February is not that cold in Ethiopia.



Abiy Ahmed spoke about how he turned space ( friendship park) to what is it now in his riverside urban development project.



Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

