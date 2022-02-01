Injibara : Agaw Horse racing festival celebrated colourfully 

A horsemen rearing their horses during the festival ( Photo credit : AMC)

borkena

The Agaw Horse Racing Festival on Monday is celebrated colourfully in Injibara, seat of the Agawawi administrative zone in Amhara region.

It has attracted as many as 60,000 horsemen this year. Young ladies, hundreds of them, have demonstrated wonderful horse riding skills when they competed in the event.

A visually impaired man, who is also a skilful and prominent rider, captured the attention of spectators.

According to sources from the region, the festival was started about 82 years ago and happens every year. It has become more popular and has been attracting the attention of millions of Ethiopians.

Authorities from the Amhara region have attended it. Work is in progress, according to Amhara Media Corporation, to make the festival a tourist attraction and get a UNESCO recognition as world heritage.



Injibara city administration is also working diligently to secure UNESCO designation of the event.

Watching sixty thousand horsemen competing in the event is definitely something entertaining and has the potential to attract a significant number of tourists from overseas.

Apart from racing, the event has a very colourful cultural aspect. Food, cultural dance and the beautiful Ethiopian cultural dress.

Ethiopia has a strong horse riding culture. Historically, Ethiopian warriors used horses in battles fought to maintain the independence of Ethiopia.

Pictures from the festival that were circulating on social media seemed to show excited crowds. A picture of a young lady which was taken during the festival has gone viral. It is admired for bringing out her natural beauty, without the use of any cosmetic products, and in her traditional clothes.

A picture of young lady from the festival that went viral on social media.

It got many Ethiopians on social media talking.

According to Daniel Gezahegne Wendemu, Yohannes Lakew, who works for Maedot 90 Media, took the picture.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com