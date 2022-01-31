High-level Ethiopian delegation visits Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Forign Affairs disclosed
MFAE
An Ethiopian delegation led by the Minister of Finance H.E. Ahmed Shide has paid a visit to Saudi Arabia.
The delegation has met with high-level officials of the kingdom, such as the minister of interior, H.E. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and others, to discuss bilateral issues and the situation of Ethiopian citizens in the Kingdom.
Various discussions were held to improve the treatment of imprisoned Ethiopians, facilitate situations to repatriate some of them and on the possibility of granting amnesty to sentenced Ethiopian prisoners.
The discussions have been said to yield results that could give long-lasting solutions to the challenges that Ethiopian citizens are facing in Saudi Arabia.
During its four-day stay in Saudi Arabia, the delegation has met with Ethiopian community and religious leaders, including Ethiopian business people in the Kingdom.
The delegation includes State Minister H.E. Ambassador Redwan Hussein, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia H.E. Lencho Bati, President of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Mufti Hajji Omar Idris, and other religious leaders and representatives of government institutions.

