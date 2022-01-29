Saturday, January 29, 2022
War is tragedy. But some pay more for it. Watch the tragic story of Major Getachew Alemayehu

Major Getachew has served in the Ethiopian Defense Force for about 23 years. He took part in the battle against TPLF in Afar region in Hara locality. He was wounded and hospitalized in Kombolcha.

His wife and his two children were in Awash Arba. When they heard the news that he is in a hospital in Kombolcha, he decided to travel. But what happened was even more tragic that affected the entire family in a more devastating way including the little ones. The family needs support. Watch what Major Getachew had to day

