The United States Shares Additional 1,680,120 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine with Ethiopia

Sean Jones, USAID Mission Director, Ethiopia, inspects the first of two shipments of 840,060 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived at Addis Ababa, Bole International airport on January 24. ( Photo : courtesy of US Embassy Addis Ababa)

US Embassy Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, January 28, 2022 – The Embassy of the United States in Ethiopia is pleased to announce the arrival of 1,680,120 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that the United States is providing to Ethiopia through COVAX. We are sharing these doses safely, equitably, and with no strings attached. Our singular objective is saving lives.

These two shipments of 840,060 doses each, which arrived at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, via COVAX on January 24 and 26, 2022, bring the number of doses of vaccines provided to Ethiopia by the American people to over 6.1 million since July 17, 2021.

Safe and effective vaccines are our best tool to end the pandemic, and the United States has committed to purchasing and donating 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. To date, the United States has delivered more than 365 million doses of vaccine to more than 110 countries. The commitment to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 92 Gavi Advance Market Commitment economies and African Union Member States fulfills U.S. President Biden’s commitment to strengthen the fight against the global pandemic.

As President Biden has said: “The United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic.”

We look forward to continued coordination with the African Union and the Africa CDC to deliver these doses across the continent through the COVAX initiative via their established logistical channels.

