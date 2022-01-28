TPLF’s full fledged military operation in Afar is a “provocation” for National Security Council

borkena

The National Security Council met on Friday to discuss the security situation in the country. TPLF was top of the agenda but the council called the full ledged TPLF war in Afar region “provocation.”

According to FBC report, a direction is given to the Defense Force to take evidence-based measures against TPLF. Afar regional government reported that over 220,000 civilians are displaced due to the latest operation of TPLF terrorist group.

It is also reported that government wants to formalize what it calls informally armed groups in the country.

