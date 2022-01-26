Sirak Amare (Wedi Shambel) on reflecting on TPLF

borkena

Sirak Amare ( aka Wedi Shambel) was on Dagu show, EBC program, last week talking about TPLF. Informative, specially for those Ethiopians who are from the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Talks about the moral vices of TPLF and how the people in the Tigray region are used.



“The Tigray People is under TPLF captivity,” he says. Watch video.

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

