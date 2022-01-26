Two military generals appointed for diplomatic missions overseas 

General Bacha Debelle and General Hassan Ibrahim will no longer remain in the army. Former Minister for Irrigation, Water and Energy, Seleshi Bekele, is also in the list of new ambassadors

General Bacha Debelle ( Photo : EBC /file)

The Ethiopian government on Wednesday announced the appointment of 27 Ambassadors. It was President Sahlework Zewde, as per provision in the current constitution, who appointed the Ambassadors.

Two of the newly appointed ambassadors are military generals who were recently promoted to a full general rank. General Bacha Debelle and General Hassan Ibrahim. In fact. General Bacha was also awarded the highest medal in the country, “Black Lion”, in recognition of service during the operation to reverse the TPLF war on Ethiopia.

General Hassan Ibrahim

It was only about two weeks ago that they were promoted to full general in a ceremony organised for the inauguration of the new Defense Ministry building complex in the capital Addis Ababa.

It is a customary practice since the time of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) dominated Federal government to appoint individuals from within the government structure. And usually, performance issues or political disputes are reasons for ambassadorial appointments of the political or military leaders.

Former Chief of Staff of the Defense Force, General Adem Mohammed, who was at some point assigned as the head of intelligence, was appointed as Ethiopian Ambassador to Turkey in the aftermath of the TPLF attack on the Ethiopian Defense Force.

From Chief of Staff to Ambassador did not sound much like an appointment to many Ethiopians at the time. General Adem at one point made remarks about regional special forces, saying that it does not have a constitutional basis.

The Appointment of General Bacha Debele and General Hassan Ibrahim does not seem to be much different.

The Ethiopian government did not disclose the countries where the two generals are heading to for new roles as Ambassador.

General Bacha Debelle was recalled to the army from retirement after the TPLF forces attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in November 2020 which triggered the conflict.

