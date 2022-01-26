Ethiopia appointed 27 new Ambassadors ; two of them are from defence force 

President Sahlework Zewde

Ethiopian government on Wednesday announced the appointment of 27 new ambassadors. The office of President Sahlework Zewde has announced the lists of the new appointments for diplomatic missions. However, the countries to which they are appointed are undisclosed at this stage.

Article 71 of the current constitution grants the president power to make appointments to diplomatic positions.

It does not mean, however, that leaders with more political powers, like the prime minister, have nothing to do with the appointment. Rather, the prime minister and his political support base make the decision as to who to propose for the position.

The position of diplomatic mission is trivialised, and is divorced from merit, since the TPLF took power in 1991 and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is carrying on with that tradition.

There are cases, multiple, when officials with “poor performance” evaluation at the ruling party level are appointed to ambassadorial positions. The matter has always been a point of criticism against the government.

The latest appointments include two serving military generals who were recently promoted to full general military rank. The decision has left Ethiopians speculating as to what transpired after they were promoted about two weeks ago.

