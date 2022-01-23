Correction : Popular singer Ali Birra in good condition

Ali Birra, one of Ethiopia’s legendary singer

borkena

A short news article regarding the death of Ali Birra, renowned Ethiopian Musician, was published on Saturday January 22,2022, and was live for about two or so hours.

The report was based on social media report. As it turned out, Ali Birra is in good condition in the hospital in Adama.

borkena would like to sincerely apologize about the incorrect information that was published.



