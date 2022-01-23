Documentary : Afar bravery during TPLF invasion

borkena

Afar is one of the two regions of Ethiopia that was attacked by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

TPLF had unleashed all sorts of cruelties against Afar. Hundreds had been massacred, including children and women. Hundreds of women raped and millions displaced, not to mention destruction of properties.

The response from Afar, in coordination with the Ethiopian Defence Force, Fano and special forces from Amhara region, was powerful enough that TPLF lost over 60 percent of its fighters forces.

The following documentaries from state media, EBC, highlights the resistance and its outcome.

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

_

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com