Sudanese Military leader in Ethiopia for two days working visit

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka Hemetti, Sudan’s Deputy Head of the Sovereign Council, positing for picture on January 22, 2022 ( Photo source : MFA)

borkena

Sudan’s Deputy Head of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka Hemetti, has on Saturday arrived at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa for a two days working visit.

According to Sudanese government news sources, he “will discuss bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen and develop it in all fields in the interests of the two countries,” as quoted in the Sudan Tribune report which was published on Saturday.

He already met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“I am pleased to welcome today Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of Sudan. I would like to express, once again, my appreciation for the deep historical bonds that bind our two people,” he said.

There has been a tense relation between the two countries after the Sudanese government invaded Ethiopian territories in November 2021 following Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) attack on the northern command of the Ethiopian Defence Force.

Sudan has also been disputing Ethiopia’s move to fill the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam the negotiation process of which has been suspended for well over a year now.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com