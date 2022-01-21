Full interview of General Abebaw Tadesse

borkena

General Abebaw Tadesse had an interview with state media (EBC and FBC).Among issues he addressed are why the Ethiopian Defence Force was ordered not to enter Tigray.

He elaborated it from the point of view of giving a break to the Defence Force which has been deployed for over one year without a break. However, he stressed that “Chapter one of the operation is completed means there is chapter two.”

The Defence Force could enter the Tigray region when it has to, he added.

Watch the full version of his interview below

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com