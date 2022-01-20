Thursday, January 20, 2022
General Abebaw says foreign powers were ready to control Addis Ababa

borkena

In his latest interview with Fana Broadcasting Corporate, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Forces, General Abebaw, says “foreign powers were ready to control Addis Ababa.”

Watch his interview below

Video : embedded from FBC YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

