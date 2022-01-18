Ethiopian Church followers celebrate Eve of Epiphany

Ethiopian Patriarch Abune Mathias will not be attending Ethiopian Epiphany as he is in hospital due to illness

Priests carrying Ark of the Covenant replica during Ketera procession on Tuesday January 18,2022 ( Photo credit : EOTC Media)

borkena

Ethiopia is rich in culture and traditions. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, some historians refer to it as the Ethiopian Church, is one of the leading institutions in the country that contributed much to it.

On Tuesday, faithful’s of the church celebrated the solemn procession of the Ark of the Covenant to their respective places where Epiphany takes place. The procession itself is considered a feast on its own and it is called Ketera.

Priests , deacons and choirs are dressed in religious vestments for it and for the rest of two days’ celebration when in service.

Priest carrying replica of Ark of the Covenant in Ketera Procession in the Capital Addis Ababa ( Photo : EOTV TV)

Epiphany, locally known as Timkat, will be celebrated tomorrow. It is the celebration of the baptism of the Lord Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.

This year Epiphany fell on Wednesday, a day of fasting in the church traditions except for fifty days of the year following Paracletos after Ascension. Fridays are also days of fasting.

According to the canons of the Ethiopian church, the day before Epiphany is fasted when it falls on Wednesdays or Fridays.

Ethiopian Epiphany is one of the most colourful religious holidays with a historical and cultural significance even to the rest of Ethiopians outside of the Ethiopian Church.

It is celebrated across the country. The city of Gondar is prominent for Timkat Celebrations and attracts tens of thousands of tourists from across the world.

In the capital Addis Ababa, Janmeda, in the vicinity of Sidist Kilo, is a place to be on Wednesday.

Government announced that a security arrangement is in place to ensure that it is celebrated peacefully. Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church fathers have also called on the laity to help ensure that the holiday is celebrated in the same manner/

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com