Ethiopia condemns terrorist attack in United Arab Emirates

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the terrorist attack in United Arab Emirates.

content of the statement is featured below :

“The government and people of Ethiopia have learnt with dismay the deaths and injuries of civilians in the United Arab Emirates due to the terrorist attacks that targeted civilian establishments.

Ethiopia strongly condemns this cowardly act that neither the norms of humanity nor international law could justify.

The government and people of Ethiopia express their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing the wounded a quick recovery.

Ethiopia also reaffirms its solidarity and extends its consolation to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates at this trying incident. ”

