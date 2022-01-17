Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Team Ethiopia out of AFCON 2021 tournament

Team Ethiopia _
Getaneh Kebede taking a penalty kick that turned out to be a goal during the match with Burkina Faso on January 17,2022 (Photo : screenshot from Bein Sports video)

borkena

Team Ethiopia on Monday had its last game in the AFCON game. It drew one 1-1 with Burkina Faso. Team captain Getaneh Kebede scored a penalty kick. 

The team faced Cameron in their second qualifying match, after losing 1 -0 to Cape Verde, which they lost 4-1. 

With today’s game, Ethiopia’s bid to advance further in this 33rd edition of African cup of nations came to an end in the early group stage.

Watch highlights from the game with Burkina Faso from the video below 

<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZBPAC2otsJA?controls=0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Video : Embedded from beIN SPORTS USA Youtube channel 

Cover photo : screenshot from the video 

Ethiopian Sports News

