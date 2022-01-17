A story of Major Abiy Gashu &his sacrifice. Daughter’s new role

borkena

The story of Major Abiy Gashu is not unique for most Ethiopians in the sense that Ethiopia has always been defended through the sacrifices of valorous and selfless Ethiopians. But again, it is also unique in that the first born child in the family of Major Abiy Gashum, who happen to be female, is given to the responsibility to carry of the tradition of sacrificing for Ethiopia which she accepted graciously and joined the Ethiopian Defense Force.



