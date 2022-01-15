Vigil held for Ethiopian Women stabbed to death in Toronto

The late Elsabet Yitayew

borkena

Ethiopians in Toronto, and friends and families of Elsabet Yitayew held a candlelight vigil in Toronto on Friday January 14,2022.

The 37 years old Ethiopian woman was stabbed to death on the eve of the Gregorian Calendar new year (on December 31, 2021), in North York near Weston Road and Dennis Avenue.

What is also shocking about her tragic death is that she was reportedly stabbed to death in front of her 9 years old daughter.

Elsabet was suffering from stab wounds when police arrived at the crime scene, and was later pronounced dead.

Temeka Dorsett, 32, is the suspect in the killing and is charged with first degree murder. What transpired between the two and how it all started is not disclosed at this point. The suspect, however, has appeared in a court on January 1, 2022.

According to a Toronto Police report, Elsabet, who was working as a personal support worker, is the 85th homicide victim in Toronto during 2021.

Her nine years old daughter is in need of support. A GoFundMe campaign is launched to raise funds to support her. Link is HERE.

