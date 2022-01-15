Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spoke with Nobel Peace Prize winner Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ( Photo : screenshot from the video the PM shared on his twitter )

borkena

When Ethiopia was under immense pressure from western governments in connection with the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia, triggered by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), most of the leaders in the western world apparently avoided communication with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

- Advertisement -

During that time, the diplomatic and political support to Ethiopia mainly came from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China and Russia.

Now things seem to be changing.

About a week after U.S. president Joe Biden spoke to Abiy Ahmed following the latter’s announcement of the release of TPLF war criminals, who were captured during a military operation in January 2021, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Nobel Peace Prize winner Ethiopian leader in connection with ending two decades of war with Eritrea.

According to a readout from the office of the Canadian Prime Minister, Mr. Justin Trudeau discussed, during his phone conversation with Abiy Ahmed, the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. J

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s strong and ongoing commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and encouraged an inclusive approach to national dialogue and reconciliation among all parties,” said the readout shared by the prime minister himself.

The issue of “humanitarian access” to the Tigray region of Ethiopia has been a rallying point by the international actors and mainstream media outlets in the west. Mr, Justin Trudeau raised that point too during his conversation with Abiy.

Full read out is available HERE

The Ethiopian government is facing outrage from Ethiopians, in the country and abroad, over its decision to release TPLF war criminals and Jawar Mohammed, a radical ethnic Oromo activist who was indicted of inciting violence that claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

There are speculations that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed released the war criminals due to political and economic pressure from the United States and its allies.

Abiy Ahmed’s government framed its action as something that is in the “interest of the future of Ethiopian Unity,” which is rejected by even a significant portion of his political support base.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com