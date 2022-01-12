“Ethiopian leaders have always been loyal to African causes”, says Birtukan Ayano

State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano says Ethiopian leaders have always been loyal to African causes

The Ethiopian Diaspora Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia have held a symposium on Pan-Africanism today (January 11).

In a keynote speech, State Minister H.E. Ambassador Birtukan Ayano said changes in leadership in Ethiopia have never changed Ethiopia’s commitment and loyalty to African causes.

She said Africans should celebrate their success for meeting some of the ideals of Pan-Africanism, citing resistance movements against racial discrimination, colonialism, and neo-colonialism.

The State Minister also thanked Africans and people of African descent for the solidarity that they have continued to show to Ethiopia in times of its needs, citing the 1935 mistreatment of Ethiopia by the League of Nations.

Although Ethiopia was frequently dragged to the Security Council almost every month by some forces, it was the Africans and friends of Africa that rescued us from unjustified attacks, she said.

H.E. Ambassador Tesfaye Yilma, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the AU and ECA, spoke on “Ethiopia, the AU, and the diaspora in the context of Pan-Africanism.”

He lauded the aspirations of the AU to make Africa a better place to live in through launching various flagship projects, such as the undergoing construction of the building for Africa CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) in Addis Ababa in collaboration with the government of China.

He appreciated the formation of the African Continental Free Trade Area envisaged by the AU to create an integrated intra-Africa market and enable the free movement of people and goods within the African boundaries.

Dr. Samuel Tefera, from Addis Ababa University Center for African and Asian Studies, also tabled a paper on building Africa by reviving the ideals of Pan-Africanism and Engaging African Diaspora in Development projects.

He called on the African Diaspora to act as Ambassadors to Africa in dispelling false narratives on the continent and shaping the foreign policies of international actors toward Africa and transferring knowledge for the industrialization of the continent.

The symposium drew more than 250 guests comprising Ambassadors of African Countries accredited to Ethiopia, and diplomats from Latin America and Eurasia, Ethiopians in the Diaspora, and friends of Ethiopia from African and Caribbean countries.

The symposium entertained lively discussions on the ideals of Pan-Africanism and suggestions to hold such kinds of meetings on a yearly basis.

