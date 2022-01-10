Eritrean president says no option but to “bolster” constructive engagement with Ethiopia

Eritrean president revealed that TPLF forces has about 100 military targets in Eritrea, and that the missile attack was just the beginning of it

Eritrean President Isaias Afewoki during an interview with Eritrean state Television (Photo credit : Ministry of Information of Eritrea)

borkena

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki had an interview with the state broadcaster this week. The translation of the synopsis of his interview is published by the Ministry of Information.

He talked about, among other things, the war TPLF triggered, how Eritrea was targeted and Eritrea’s response to it.

The causes of the war, as the president squarely put it, were rooted in TPLF’s historical position. He said, as provided in the translation,

“TPLF’s anomalous historical position, its dualist policy which oscillates from the monopoly of power to the establishment of “independent Tigray” has remained a cause of conflict and chaos for past decades. Institutional ethnicity emanates from this policy.”

Furthermore, he remarked about the implications of ethnic based-politics from the trajectory of stability and security. He said, “External powers have traditionally supported policies of ethnic polarization as it suits their agenda of control through pliable actors in various spheres of influence.”

Apparently, from previous remarks, President Isaias is of the view that ethnic politics, rightly, is prone to bring about destabilization even in the region including in his own country. It means that Eritrea follows a policy that discourages ethnic policy in the region.

In fact, the Eritrean president revealed on different occasions that he told TPLF leaders (here the reference is to the late Meles Zenawi too) about the dangers that the pursuit of ethnic politics could bring about. He did so after reading the draft of the current Ethiopian constitution, which entrenched institutional ethnic politics in Ethiopia, sometime before 1994.

Security is one of the areas of cooperation between Eritrea and Ethiopia, although no formal agreement is signed or at least the details of which are not available to the public yet.

Since Ethiopia’s major security problem emanates from its institutionalised ethnic policies and since Eritrea considers institutionalised ethnic politics a problem to regional security, it is likely that struggle against radical ethnic nationalism, and supporting institutions, are possible areas of cooperation.

Finally, the Eritrean president posed a question whether the TPLF, and its backers, will do soul-searching, and learn from the problem they caused in the region. And he was explicit that “Flaunting “negotiations” as a tactical agenda will not serve the interest of regional peace and stability”

But right now, he is cited as saying, “we have no option but to bolster our constructive engagement as developments in Ethiopia have ramifications to Eritrea.”

