Ethiopian PM explains decision to drop charges against captured TPLF leaders

The decision to release Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders who were captured during military operation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia in January 2021 and Jawar Mohammed who masterminded the massacre of hundreds of Ethiopians in parts of the Oromo region of Ethiopia has angered Ethiopians in the country and abroad.

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed explained why he took the decision. He did so during the inaugural ceremony of the new Defense Ministry complex in the capital Addis Ababa. Watch video below.

Video : Embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

