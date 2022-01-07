“The Prime Minister has blatantly and repeatedly betrayed the trust  of the innocent people” Vision Ethiopia

Statement on the Amnesty Granted to Terrorist and Extremist Leaders by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia
Vision Ethiopia condemns in the strongest terms the pardons granted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the criminal leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the extremist Oromumma fanatics groups.
The treacherous action by the duplicitous Prime Minister is but the latest affirmation of his inimitably Machiavellian strategy to advance the Orommuma agenda of subjugation, repression and domination of the rest of the country in general, and the Amhara ethnic group in particular.
Predictably, the pardons came in the aftermath of the calculated devastation of most of the Amhara and Afar regions, following the intriguingly abrupt withdrawal of the armed forces from the Tigray region on June 28, 2021. As reported widely, between that infamous date and December 23, 2021 — when the government outlandishly ordered its forces not to cross into Tigray — innocent Amhara and Afar civilians were subjected to brutal atrocities and pillage by the terror group, cultural and historical sites were obliterated, and immense damage was inflicted to life and property. After ensuring the irreparable annihilation of the Amhara region, the Prime Minister melodramatically orchestrated victory in the battlefield and started preaching a deceptively ominous sermon of peace and reconciliation.
Since he assumed power in 2018, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ludicrously ignored the gruesome attacks and genocidal violence against Amharas and other Orthodox Christians in Oromia, Benishangul-Gumuz and Northern Shoa regions, while overtly harassing genuine freedom fighters, such as Eskinder Negga, Meazza Mohammed and Tamrat Negerra. As smokescreen, he shamelessly preached words of love, unity and patriotism, and mesmerized countless people, who have endured decades of tyrannically repressive rule by the TPLF.
Hitherto, many patriotic Ethiopians back home and in the Diaspora have given the Prime Minister unqualified support, with the hope that he would lead the country to a democratic future, where everyone would be treated equally and would have equal opportunity to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, without regard to gender, religion or ethnic background.
Regrettably, the Prime Minister has blatantly and repeatedly betrayed the trust of the innocent people he is obligated to serve and protect. On his watch, more people have been callously killed and subjected to untold misery and displacement than any time in the history of the country. He alone among leaders has earned the ignominious distinction of being the unique head of state in history who patently refused to acknowledge the massacre of his own subjects by terrorist groups, as has been the case with the killings of Amharas and Orthodox Christians in the Oromia, Benishangul-Gumuz and Northern Shoa regions. To rub salt on wound, he now has granted amnesty to leaders of the same terrorists that have maimed, raped and plundered innocent civilians, days before the victims have barely recovered from their traumatic experiences.
Vision Ethiopia calls upon all genuine Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia back home and across the globe to prudently reflect on the deceitful actions of Prime Minister Abiy and the unconditional support they have afforded him so far, and take a position that would save them from being judged harshly by history and posterity.
As a generation, we owe a demonstration of our humanity to the little boy who saw the rape of his sister, mother and grandmother by terrorists; to the priests and imams who witnessed helplessly as their places of worship were desecrated by coordinated attacks of TPLF and OLF-Shene fighters, with the conspicuous acquiescence of Abiy Ahmed’s forces; to Eshete Mogus and Yitages Eshete, the father and son duo, who patriotically and gallantly sacrificed their precious lives in defense of the motherland; and to the traumatized Amhara and Afar people, who are left destitute by the senseless war that was unleashed on them by the calculated inaction of Abiy Ahmed’s government.
Vision Ethiopia earnestly hopes that this generation would not leave an indelible scar in the glorious history of our land by its submission to subterfuge and gambit that would irrecoverably condemn our people to harrowing servitude and subjugation for decades to come.
Board of Vision Ethiopia
This article is written solely loaded with raw emotions. Pardoning prisoners is engrained in our tradition. What the writer of this article missing the fact that these prisoners command a huge size of committed and loyal customers. After all what is wrong with releasing a harmless 86 years old elderly man? Mr. Sebhat whether we like it or not still has considerable followers. Both those young men Jawar and Eskinder have hundreds of thousands of fanatic followers who will stand at the gates of hell for them. They can mobilize tens of thousands of the youth for whatever idea they have in mind and they had done so. Let’s hope that these freed men and women have learned from the mistakes that ended them in prison. That is my hope. We should also remember that the charges against them were not thrown out by the courts. It is a pardon. If they still go back to their old habit of flopping their lips and cause deaths and destruction their charges must be upgraded to murder of the first degree and should face the full weight of the law. There should never be bragging with a false bravado claiming to be the ‘2nd or shadowy’ government. The ball is now in these former prisoners’ court. You either shape up or get locked up with keys thrown away. Let’s not beat the drum of war from our comfy homes at safe distance thousands of miles away. We should also remember that these prisoners have sworn and lethal enemies from among their own ethnic groups. We should keep in mind that it was not that Amhara from Gondar who shot and killed Hachalu but rather a bigot from his own Oromo kin and kit. Let’s not scratch where it does not itch. There must be a way out of this carnage and that way is through peaceful solution. I also want to remind them that Oromumma should never be presented as a badge of extremists. I wish we should stay away from using ethnic terms as pejoratives. When I first heard the term ‘neftegna’ being used as a rallying cry back in the 1970’s I screamed foul because its deadly ramifications. I was told that I just worry too much. Then we all know what happened in 1991, 1992, 1993 and up to these days. Using ethnic terms as pejorative has proven to be deadly to innocent citizens. Whoever wrote this article should know better. Enough, enough, enough is enough!!!!
Ittu Aba Farda, examine your own response to the article, and you would find the absurdities of the position you are stuck into while defending the ephemeral Abiy Ahmed, who makes acrobatic maneuvers impossible for the most talented gymnast in the world. You say what is wrong with releasing a harmless 86 year old man. Ok then why imprison the “harmless old man” when he was 84? Why put the same “ harmless old man” in handcuffs and portray his photos? Does the “visionary leader” aka Abiy, understand the concept of separation of powers. He wants to play the executive, judiciary, legislative roles altogether and be our pastor too? He was elected with a mandate to govern, to secure the safety, security and freedom of every Ethiopian in all corners of the country. He had unprecedented support of many, from in side Ethiopia, from the diaspora abroad and from many friends of Ethiopia. Let’s admit and be honest. He has failed to deliver on even the very basic promises. How on earth ar you going to justify his so called “rule of law operation” now? He has interfered with his hands and feet all soaked in full in the judiciary branch. His stupidity and the imbecility of his advisors make it impossible for any logical support for his position. Count the number of foolish games he has played on his watch. The engineer Simegnew Bekele dead- reason given by Abiy and clique was suicide. The innocent, humble looking Dr. Ambachew dead with several others, with General Searee, Abiy told Ethiopians it was due to military coup de tat. His so called criminal investigators could not even bring one credible story about that conspiracy. Remember, General Asaminew Tsige was killed by Abiy’s federal forces and Abiy was on tv blabbering how “ they killed their own brother “ etc. Interesting to note that General Asaminew predicted the attack that could happen in Amhara region and wanted to prepare a defense force to protect the residents from such possible attacks. With Asaminew out of the way, the attack in Gumuz, Wellega, later in Wollo, and even Shoa occurred. His so called Oromumma fanaticism is no different from the TPLF ‘s own grandiose zeal for Great Tigray. The only difference is that TPLF leaders spoke about in the open, where as Abiy and his PP cadres hide behind Ethiopia first and unity to advance the Oromo first agenda. It is a sad time for many Ethiopians now; the possibility of a nation that values the lives of every individual as equal, with inalienable rights to life, liberty and equality will not be realized on the watch of this duplicitous prime minister who as a member of EPRDF, and a diseased by product of the toxic ethno fanatic era is himself one of the problems, not the solution. As usual, with his mundane, laborious and non stop deafening talk, Abiy will blabber on and on how this is unique and visionary. Then he will talk about the great construction that was done under difficult circumstances incessantly to distract and fool the average person. But at this stage his style has become stale.His modus operandi is predictable, and actually boring and morally repugnant.