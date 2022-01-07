“The Prime Minister has blatantly and repeatedly betrayed the trust  of the innocent people” Vision Ethiopia

Statement on the Amnesty Granted to Terrorist and Extremist Leaders by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia

Vision Ethiopia

Vision Ethiopia condemns in the strongest terms the pardons granted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the criminal leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the extremist Oromumma fanatics groups.

The treacherous action by the duplicitous Prime Minister is but the latest affirmation of his inimitably Machiavellian strategy to advance the Orommuma agenda of subjugation, repression and domination of the rest of the country in general, and the Amhara ethnic group in particular.

Predictably, the pardons came in the aftermath of the calculated devastation of most of the Amhara and Afar regions, following the intriguingly abrupt withdrawal of the armed forces from the Tigray region on June 28, 2021. As reported widely, between that infamous date and December 23, 2021 — when the government outlandishly ordered its forces not to cross into Tigray — innocent Amhara and Afar civilians were subjected to brutal atrocities and pillage by the terror group, cultural and historical sites were obliterated, and immense damage was inflicted to life and property. After ensuring the irreparable annihilation of the Amhara region, the Prime Minister melodramatically orchestrated victory in the battlefield and started preaching a deceptively ominous sermon of peace and reconciliation.

Since he assumed power in 2018, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ludicrously ignored the gruesome attacks and genocidal violence against Amharas and other Orthodox Christians in Oromia, Benishangul-Gumuz and Northern Shoa regions, while overtly harassing genuine freedom fighters, such as Eskinder Negga, Meazza Mohammed and Tamrat Negerra. As smokescreen, he shamelessly preached words of love, unity and patriotism, and mesmerized countless people, who have endured decades of tyrannically repressive rule by the TPLF.

Hitherto, many patriotic Ethiopians back home and in the Diaspora have given the Prime Minister unqualified support, with the hope that he would lead the country to a democratic future, where everyone would be treated equally and would have equal opportunity to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, without regard to gender, religion or ethnic background.

Regrettably, the Prime Minister has blatantly and repeatedly betrayed the trust of the innocent people he is obligated to serve and protect. On his watch, more people have been callously killed and subjected to untold misery and displacement than any time in the history of the country. He alone among leaders has earned the ignominious distinction of being the unique head of state in history who patently refused to acknowledge the massacre of his own subjects by terrorist groups, as has been the case with the killings of Amharas and Orthodox Christians in the Oromia, Benishangul-Gumuz and Northern Shoa regions. To rub salt on wound, he now has granted amnesty to leaders of the same terrorists that have maimed, raped and plundered innocent civilians, days before the victims have barely recovered from their traumatic experiences.

Vision Ethiopia calls upon all genuine Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia back home and across the globe to prudently reflect on the deceitful actions of Prime Minister Abiy and the unconditional support they have afforded him so far, and take a position that would save them from being judged harshly by history and posterity.

As a generation, we owe a demonstration of our humanity to the little boy who saw the rape of his sister, mother and grandmother by terrorists; to the priests and imams who witnessed helplessly as their places of worship were desecrated by coordinated attacks of TPLF and OLF-Shene fighters, with the conspicuous acquiescence of Abiy Ahmed’s forces; to Eshete Mogus and Yitages Eshete, the father and son duo, who patriotically and gallantly sacrificed their precious lives in defense of the motherland; and to the traumatized Amhara and Afar people, who are left destitute by the senseless war that was unleashed on them by the calculated inaction of Abiy Ahmed’s government.

Vision Ethiopia earnestly hopes that this generation would not leave an indelible scar in the glorious history of our land by its submission to subterfuge and gambit that would irrecoverably condemn our people to harrowing servitude and subjugation for decades to come.

Board of Vision Ethiopia

Cover Photo : Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba (photo : SM/File)



