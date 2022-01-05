Ambassador Kassa Kebede laid to rest at Menbere Tsebaot Selassie

borkena

Ambassador Kassa Kebede on Wednesday is laid to rest at Menbere Tsebaot Kidist Selassie church cemetery in the capital Addis Ababa.

- Advertisement -

There was religious service for the funeral in the tradition of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

He passed away in the United States in late December 2021. Kassa was among the close confidants of former president Colonel Mengistu, whose representative laid a wrath of flowers on the tomb of the late ambassador.

Among other roles, Kassa Kebede served as Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel and Geneva.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia officials and the Children of Amba (children of brave Ethiopian soldiers who paid life sacrifice in the line of duty to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia during the Somali invasion in the late 70’s) have attended the funeral.

Kassa Kebede was one of the key figures in the establishment of Amba Children village.

_





Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com