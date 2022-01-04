Ambassador Tizita held discussion with Honorary Consuls of Ethiopia based in Nepal and Bangladesh   



H.E Tizita Mulugeta(PhD), Ethiopian Ambassador to India held fruitful discussions with Honorary Councils of Ethiopia based in Nepal and Bangladesh about the current situation in Ethiopia.

The Ambassador spoke in detail about the egregious human rights abuses, atrocities and destruction of civilian infrastructure by TPLF cliques in Amhara and Afar region of Ethiopia as well as the efforts made by the Ethiopian government to rehabilitate and reconstruct the conflict affected areas. She also briefed about the establishment of a National Dialogue Commission to facilitate a nationwide inclusive dialogue.

The Ambassador also highlighted the active engagement of Ethiopian diasporas and friends of Ethiopia in the #NoMore campaign as well as their participation in fund raising to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts of the government of Ethiopia. In this regard, the Ambassador requested the Honorary Consuls to play their part to reach out the most vulnerable section of the society in the war affected areas of Ethiopia.

The Honorary Consuls on their part, thanked the Ambassador for the candid discussion they have had and pledge to discharge their duties in creating awareness about the current situation in Ethiopia to the concerned bodies and make active participation to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts of the government of Ethiopia.

