13 years old girl , a victim of rape by TPLF forces in Shewarobit, speaks out

Although mainstream media in the west ignored it, Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) force have raped hundreds of women, including underage ones, in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia they controlled for several months

Ekram, only 13 years old, who is from Shewa Robit ( a town where TPLF forces raped an 85 years old nun too) and whose dream was and is to be a medical doctor, is one of the victims. She appeared on Seifu EBS show to share her experience. She appeared along with her mother who was unable to defend her daughter when the armed TPLF forces grabbed her like anything to take her to the places where they raped her.

Better to hear the rest of the stories from them. Watch the video.

Video : embedded from Seifu on EBS show YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

