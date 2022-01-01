Sunday, January 2, 2022
Major Gen. Belay Seyoum explains what the government calls 1st chapter of operation against TPLF

borkena

The Ethiopian government has been saying that “the first chapter of operation against TPLF” is completed. It something that has rather perplexed many Ethiopians.

In an interview with Fana Broadcasting Corporation, Major Gen. Belay Seyoum explains and lists what he calls are achievements from the operation in terms of reversing existential threat to Ethiopia.

Watch interview.

Video : embedded from Fana TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

