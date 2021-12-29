Great Ethiopian Homecoming challenge travelers get formal gov’t reception at Friendship park

Formal welcome event participants at Friendship Square in Addis Ababa on December 29, 2021 (Photo : ENA)

borkena

The Ethiopian government on Wednesday put together an event in the capital Addis Ababa to formally welcome the Ethiopian Diaspora community who arrived in the country for the Great Ethiopian Homecoming challenge.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, and Addis Ababa city mayor, Adanech Abiebie, attended the event and expressed best wishes for the visiting Ethiopians.

Mr. Demeke hailed the struggles of Ethiopians in the Diaspora against undue pressure on Ethiopia from western powers.

A moment of silence was observed to honor those who paid sacrifice in the struggle against TPLF terrorists and for civilians who were massacred by the TPLF in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

Last month, the Ethiopian government invited one million Ethiopians to visit their country for the Ethiopian Christmas which is on January 7.

Ethiopian Christmas celebration has a religious and cultural event that attracts tourists from around the world. The faithful’s travel to the holy city of Lalibela, which was under the Tigray People’s Liberation Front control until about two weeks ago.

The Ethiopian government is said to have planned events even two weeks after the celebration of Ethiopian Christmas. Many are anticipated to stay up to the Ethiopian Epiphany – another colourful religious and cultural event in Ethiopia.

Many have not been to Ethiopia for over a decade mainly due to the political situation in the country when the TPLF used to dominate the central government.

No official number is given as to how many Ethiopians have already arrived in the country.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed initiated the Great Ethiopian Homecoming event as Ethiopia came under increasing pressure from western governments in connection with the war in the country.

Some countries, like Canada, issued travel advisories for their residents to avoid travelling to Ethiopia after the U.S. government issued “security messages” in anticipation of TPLF take over of Addis Ababa which never happened.

The TPLF suffered a crushing defeat and were forced to retreat to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

