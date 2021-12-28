Four brothers from Dessie in the battle against TPLF

borkena

This is a story of four brothers from Dessie who took and are taking part in the battle against Tigray People’s Liberation Front campaign to disintegrate Ethiopia.



One of the brothers paid in life. Another one is wounded, and is currently getting medication. Two are still in the war. Take a listen to what they have to say.

- Advertisement -

Video : embedded from Fana TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

_



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com