A local ethnic oromo media says TPLF killed dozens of Oromo Liberation Army fighters 

An ethnic oromo media says TPLF killed dozens of Oromo Liberation Army fighters. The two organizations had formed an alliance after the former took control of Dessie and Kombolcha areas in late October this year

A TPLF fighter is seen carrying machine gun. (Image credit : Yerroo )

borkena

Several weeks after it was defeated in South Wollo and its forces fled the area, ethnic Oromo news provider says that TPLF has killed dozens of the so-called Oromo Liberation Army fighters.

It happened at the end of November of this year in Kemissie, ethnic Oromo zone administration within the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

The skirmish between TPLF and OLA was triggered after the former killed an ethnic Oromo businessman, according to Yerroo media which is said to be one of the top news providers for the ethnic Oromo community.

borkena has got a brief translation of Yerro media coverage on the issue in Oromigna language.

It is quoted below :

“Oromo media says TPLF shot at OLA fighters

The top independent Oromo media, the Yeroo newspaper, reported that Tigrayan fighters gunned down dozens of Oromo rebels of the OLA.



https://yeroo.org/2021/12/23/godina-addaa-oromoo-naannoo-amaaraatti-loltoonni-abut-deegartoota-wbo-baayee-ajjeesuun-himame/

The incident happened at the end of November in several Oromo zone towns of Amhara regional state. Reportedly, the infighting between the two allies happened after TPLF killed Oromo businessmen and continued transporting looted property out of the towns.

Initially, the OLA was accused of ignoring these crimes by TPLF but the tension grew (between Shene and TPLF) as federal government forces began making military gains at the end of November.

According to Yeroo media, the Amhara regional government was also credited for arming Oromo farmers who fought back against TPLF and OLA.”

For more information about Yeroo media, please check the website.

