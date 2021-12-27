The state of Destruction in Lalibela after the TPLF forces were defeated for a second time

borkena
It has been well over a week now since the TPLF forces were defeated in Lalibela, a UN heritage site, in Northern Ethiopia.
What is the state of destruction like? Jeff Pearce, one of the first western journalists to visit the site after Ethiopian forces expelled the TPLF forces for the second time, reveals the nature of the destruction in the holy town.
Video : embedded from the personal YouTube channel of Jeff Pearce
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
