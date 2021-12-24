Friday, December 24, 2021
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Workiye Heroic story. The place TPLF was unable to capture in Raya

borkena

Amusing stories of bravery have been surfacing since the TPLF forces were completely defeated in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

In Workiye, Raya, TPLF attempted to defeat the local military in eight different battles. The result was a loss for TPLF. 

Take a listen to what residents had to say about it from the video embedded below. 

Video : Embedded from Amhara Media Corporation
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__
