Ethiopia finalizes preparation to host the Great Homecoming Challengers

Great Ethiopian Homecoming Committee discuses during a meeting on December 23, 2021 (Photo : MFAE)

MFAE



The committee that was established to facilitate the Great Ethiopian Homecoming Challenge has announced that it has finalized preparations to welcome the massive influx of Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia who are expected to take on the Great Homecoming Challenge.

In a meeting held today (December 22), H.E. Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, and Chair of the Committee, noted the encouraging response by people to accept the challenge.

The committee deliberated on measures taken to ease up the visa process, facilitate transportation and other relevant services and accommodations to make the event restful for the home comers.

The committee called upon Ethiopians in the Diaspora, people from Africa and the Caribbean region, including friends of Ethiopia from all over the world, to take on the challenge and show solidarity with the people of Ethiopia.

The committee has also revealed that Ethiopia will host various events to engage the Home Comers in the reconstruction process and peaceful protests against unnecessary external pressures on the country.

The Ethiopian Airlines, Ethio-telecom , private and government-owned hotels and other service giving institutions have already announced discounts on their services to make the challenge attractive to all.

The Great Ethiopian Homecoming Challenge aims to draw one Million people home ahead of the upcoming Christmas holiday.

