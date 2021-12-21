Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tefera Mamo says TPLF defeat guarantee for Ethiopia’s peace

borkena

In an interview with the national state television, EBC, Amhara region special forces commander Tefera Mamo says the defeat of TPLF is guarantee for Ethiopia’s peace.

Watch his remark 

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporaiton YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

