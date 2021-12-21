ALERT : TPLF has transported tens of thousands of dead bodies to Tigray

TPLF chairman Debrestion Gebremichael speaks to Tigray TV and Dimsti Woyane (July 2021)

borkena

Local Ethiopian news sources estimate that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has lost at least percent of its fights in the battles in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

Social media sources indicate that the designated terrorist group has transported tens of thousands of dead bodies of its forces to the Tigray region.

Some activists are speculating that TPLF could possible bury the dead bodies in a mass grave in Tigray and claim genocide.

Last week, the United Nations Human Rights Council passed a resolution to establish International Human Rights Experts with the mandate to investigate claims of human rights abuse.

On Sunday the TPLF leader, Debretsion Gebremichael, announced that it “withdrew” its forces from Afar and Amhara region, and asked the UN secretary general for a “peaceful” conclusion of the war.

The narrative from the Ethiopian government is that TPLF has suffered devastating military defeats. Ethiopian forces are pursuing TPLF forces well into the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

