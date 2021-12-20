Embassy in Geneva briefs Ethiopian Diaspora over the Great Homecoming Challenge

Advertisement

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health

MFAE

The Ethiopian embassy in Geneva, Switzerland, had convened a virtual meeting with Ethiopian Diaspora in Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, and Romania to discuss what is expected of the Diaspora with regards to participating in the Great Homecoming Challenge.

The Minister of Health, H.E. Dr. Lia Tadesse, Deputy Director General at Ethiopian Diaspora Agency, Dr. Mohammed Endris, and Mr. Tamiru Genbeto, Deputy Director-General of the Ethiopian Immigration, Nationality, and Vital Events Agency (INVEA) have attended the meeting and addressed questions forwarded by participants.

Participants appreciated the efforts of pertinent bodies in the government to provide them with up-to-date information on the matter, and they reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting their country.

H.E. Ambassador Kebede Zenebe, Ethiopian Ambassador to Switzerland, Austria, Hungary & Romania, Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva, and other International Organizations in Switzerland thanked the government representatives for providing information on the homecoming challenge and appreciated participants for taking the initiative to take part in the challenge.



